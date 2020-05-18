01 / 11

A territory where 0-100 km/h sprint times are stupendously important, aerodynamics are incredibly instrumental in design and well, it demands massive monetary requirements. Breaking the 300 miles per hour (480 km/h) has been an aim for several manufacturers and now some have the machine that actually can. Thought the Bugatti Veyron was the fastest car in the world? Think again. We'll walk you through from slowest to fastest.