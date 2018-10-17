01 / 6

Speak of a car segment way above and way beyond passenger cars, a segmnet for which 0-100 km/h timings matter a lot - and you've entered the realm of hyper cars. Breaking the 300 miles per hour (480 km/h) has been an aim for several manufacturers and now some have the machine that can perhaps cross the line. Hence this piece will only talk about how fast can these speed machines go. Thoughth the Bugatti Veyron was the fastest car in the world? Think again.