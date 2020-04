01 / 6

The world is going through a time never before experienced by any generation - a lockdown of this scale caused by novel coronavirus has forced people in their homes and out of their workplaces. Recent analysis predict that lifestyles will changes in the post lockdown scenario and so could preferences. A lot of such studies suggest that alternate powertrain will be welcome so we may be looking at electric mobility catching on, once life and business resume normal service. But before that we already have some neat examples of what electrification can look like.