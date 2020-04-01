05 / 5

The Photon is priced at £20,000 (approximately Rs 18.9 lakh). Yes, that is steep but the Electric Classic Cars are a small company that do one-off conversions. Considering a full-fledged electric motorcycle like the Harley-Davidson LiveWire costs about £30,000 (approximately Rs 28.4 lakh), it may be alright for someone with big pockets. To say the least, the Photon does look good. Royal Enfield did say last year that they would build a production electric motorcycle soon. Are we looking at an early prototype with the Photon? Time will tell. (Photo: Peter Henshaw)