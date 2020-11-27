01 / 5

It wasn't long ago when electric motorcycles were a very niche product we didn't hear about very often. But now you can not count the number of electric motorcycles available around the world on your fingertips anymore. While it is mostly startups that offer two-wheeled EVs, mainstream manufacturers like Harley-Davidson and Kawasaki have introduced their own production-spec electric motos. Royal Enfield have also confirmed a number of times that there will be an electric motorcycle in their lineup in the very near future. But custom EV builders have had a go at electric Royal Enfield Bullet in their own way and one of them looks like a near production-ready motorcycle. Take a look.