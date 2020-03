05 / 5

The lithium iron-phosphate battery pack is rated at 6 kilowatts. It has 32 cells but can take as many as 36 to increase range or power. The fake fuel tank houses two 110-volt, 15-amp chargers that will charge the battery in four hours. An external charger drawing 110 volts at 20 amps does it in two. (Image: Bikeexif)