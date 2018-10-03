02 / 7

The electric version of Renault Kwid will first be launched in China. This new electric car from Renault is based on the CMF-A vehicle architecture that has been developed in India and underpins cars like the Kwid, Datsun Go and Go+. The electric version of the Kwid has also been engineered at the company's R&D facility in Chennai with Chinese technicians working on its powertrain solutions. Electric Renault Kwid will go on sale in China by 2020 and expect India launch by 2022 only once Indian government gives more clarity on EVs and the FAME scheme.