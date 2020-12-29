01 / 6

Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case, stated Mumbai Police just yesterday, as reported by ANI. As an automobile website, we're not here to talk about this, but to take a look back at some of his work which is the sole reason behind his popularity. So, besides the driverless car featured in a Bollywood film called Tarzan some years ago, Chhabria has some very interesting custom car design signed to his name, and the latest one of them was going to be an electric Ambassador.