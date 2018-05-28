Crazy modified cars that look simple but can put Ferrari and Lamborghinis to shame!

You guessed it right, most of them come from Japan. Well, all of these do. The land of Godzilla has given the world cars that can qualify as friendly-neighbourhood ones that can also grow devil horns and leave the Ferraris and Bugattis in their dust. Following are a few of the maddest tuner cars from around the world.
Mitsubishi Evo: The Evo is one beloved for fast car lovers and for those who love to make them go faster. While Mitsubishi isn't focusing on performance cars for the moment, the Evo legacy lives in the likes of this Greece-based tuner's Evo, which is powered by a 1.8-litre engine that makes an unbelievable 1700 hp! (Image: Carbuzz)
Mazda RX-7: Another one of those tuners' delight, most of you may have driven the RX-7 (Well, virtually), in the Need For Speed racing game. And this one, dubbed Project Ahura, is quite a unique one. It is four-wheel-drive, it's turbo-charged and makes 1800 hp (more than a Bugatti Chiron). (Image: Jalopnik)
Nissan GT-R: Folks at Extreme Turbo Systems carried out a demonic project on a GT-R, giving it 3000 hp! The result was two world records on the drag strip - A) 6.88 seconds for a quarter-mile at speeds above 355 km/h (that's B). (Image: TheDrive)
Subaru Imprezza STi 'White Bullet': Powered by a 2.5-litre boxer engine, the White Bullet STi makes well over 1000 hp, thanks to an extreme boost, racing fuel, and methanol injection. Built by White Bullet Racing team out of Puerto Rico, this car holds the world record for fastest six speed STi in the quarter mile, running 8.46 seconds at 264 km/h! (Image: Autosspeed)
Nissan 370Z: Well, this one is fitted with a supercharger that helps it make nearly 700 hp! (Image: Sohomotorsports)
