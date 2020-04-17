05 / 6

Yamaha WR 155R: Right, so the good people at Zigwheels have reported that Yamaha may be considering to bring the WR 155R to India. This will be powered by the same engine as the R15 which mean we already know we'll like the engine. It is, however, expected to be slightly detuned. In terms of price, expect the WR 155R to sit between the XPulse 200 and Himalayan. Having experienced all three engines, we reckon the WR 155R could strike the right chords as the XPulse is brilliant but lacks power and so is the Himalayan but it's too heavy for pure off-roading.