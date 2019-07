01 / 8

CFMoto has launched four motorcycles in India namely 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT. The most affordable of the lot, the 300NK directly challenges the likes of KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R and the BMW G310R. The motorcycle looks aggressive and is feature loaded too. And most importantly, at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore), the CFMoto 300NK is priced significantly lower than its competition which is a big bonus point. Lets take a detailed look at the bike in the next few images.