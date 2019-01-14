01 / 6

The motorcycle community gasped in surprise some years ago when Harley-Davidson revealed its plan to launch an all-electric motorcycle. And then we gasped even louder when Harley came to become the first of the motorcycle giants to reveal a production ready electric motorcycle and put a price tag on it. We're talking of course of the LiveWire. But Harley unveiled two other two-wheelers at CES 2019 that didn't get as much attention.