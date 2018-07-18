Cars, SUVs in India under Rs 15 Lakh with sunroof

With the increase in the premium quotient, an increasing feature that is in demand among the new buyers is the inclusion of a sunroof in the Car/SUV. India's varying climate consists of both dry heat in the north to humidity in the south and most of the places are not suitable to drive with sunroof open. However, having a sunroof in a car/SUV adds to the premium appeal and the status symbol to the buyer. Here are the top cars and SUVs in India that costs less than Rs 15 lakh and gets a sunroof too.