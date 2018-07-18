Cars, SUVs in India under Rs 15 Lakh with sunroof

With the increase in the premium quotient, an increasing feature that is in demand among the new buyers is the inclusion of a sunroof in the Car/SUV. India's varying climate consists of both dry heat in the north to humidity in the south and most of the places are not suitable to drive with sunroof open. However, having a sunroof in a car/SUV adds to the premium appeal and the status symbol to the buyer. Here are the top cars and SUVs in India that costs less than Rs 15 lakh and gets a sunroof too.
Honda WR-V: Honda WR-V is available only in two variants and top variants features sunroof. The WR-V is Honda's answer in the sub-compact SUV space and rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon. Based on the Honda Jazz platform, the WR-V gets many other premium features including the Digipad.
Ford Ecosport: With the launch of the facelifted Ford Ecosport in November 2017, the company to increase fan base added a sunroof the top-variants of both petrol and diesel engine options along with the host of new changes including the new petrol engine. Ford Ecosport S the sporty variant with the 1.0L EcoBoost engine also features a sunroof.
Honda City: Honda's popular sedan was the first in the segment to feature a sunroof on the top grade trims. The executive sedan is known for its comfort and powerful engine and has been a successful model for the company. In 2017, Honda Cars India launched the facelift on the City that features new headlamp cluster with DRLs, Digipad 2.0 that supports navigation and top petrol variants also gets the option of a CVT gearbox with paddle shifts.
The all-new Hyundai Verna got many segment first features and came with a sunroof. Hyundai Verna is being offered in 6 petrol variants and 6 diesel engine options. The top-variants also gets cool ventilated front seats.
2018 Hyundai Creta facelift: The Creta facelift saw the top-variants of the SUV getting a sunroof. The new Hyundai Creta gets a new front face and gets many first in segment features including wireless chargine.
Mahindra XUV500: The top variants of XUV500 might be crossing Rs 15 lakh but the variant with sunroof is just priced at Rs 14.78 lakh. Mahindra XUV500 got a facelift earlier this year and was the first launch by Mahindra in 2018. Going forward the company plans to launch 3 more SUVs this year.
