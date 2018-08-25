01 / 10

Bugatti Divo hypercar has finally been unleashed by Bugatti and is priced at € 5 million or close to Rs 40 crore. It's not surprising that the best-claimed hypercar by the company has been sold out already and even if you have the money will have to wait at least another year to get one. Also, only existing Bugatti Chiron owners will get a chance to own and flaunt one.