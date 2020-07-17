05 / 5

The face of auto auctions is also changing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Skipco Auto Auction will only allow 120 people at the venue in Ohio who will also be expected to maintain social distance but the proceedings will be webcast for those who don't want to be there in person. You just need to register before 31 July to place your bid. So, which one is it going to be? (Photo: Skipco Auto Auction)