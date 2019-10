01 / 10

Bajaj Chetak electric has been unveiled in India and with this, the company brings back its highly successful Chetak brand after 14 years. The scooter has been showcased in two colour options and the body is devoid of any graphics to maintain the retro appearance. Here is a detailed image gallery of Bajaj's first ever electric scooter for India. Do let us know if the like the styling and design of the Chetak electric and will it be able to replicate the same success in India like the original Chetak.