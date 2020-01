03 / 10

Audi says that the design inspiration for the Q8 was the original Quattro. This becomes apparent when the Q8 is viewed from the rear three-quarters. At the back, this SUV comes with a connected tail-lamp set-up with mimic the design of the headlamps. The slightly raked boot-lid, with a sloping roofline, gives the Q8 a sharp look. Audi will be offering the Q8 with a wide array of customization options. There are a total of 54 exterior colour options on offer. Not only this, but a several styling packages will also be offered with the Q8.