Aston Martin Valkyrie: The $3 million 1000 hp hypercar concept is now closer to reality

To be able to create space inside the cabin, Aston Martin have bolted the seats directly on to the tub and the driver will be in a reclining position with their feet up, similar to a Formula car. A four-point harness comes as standard, while an optional six-point harness will be offered for those who intend to do more track driving. The Valkyrie is said to cost US$3.2 million, the 1000 hp-plus two-seater is still being tweaked for better aerodynamic downforce.