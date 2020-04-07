01 / 6

Taiwanese shop 2LOUD Custom have given us a super cute scoot to write about with this Honda Cub-based American chopper. When building a chopper, a Cub is probably not the first bike that comes to mind but are we glad that it did in this case. 2LOUD’s customer, a young woman, was very clear on what she wanted: “Cub plus chopper plus love.” And builders Ma ‘Max’ Yicheng and Lu Yongyu were all too happy to oblige. (Source: Bikeexif)