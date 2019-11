07 / 8

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV: The Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India has mentioned that they plan to introduce an all-electric model in 2020 and that it would be priced somewhere around and above the Rs 10 lakh mark. The model in question is the Wagon R EV which is currently in its developmental stage in India and the manufacturer is trying to find the right balance in EV performance whether the market requires a bigger battery with longer range and hefty price, or a small battery, with a shorter range and a lower price would be the solution. Either way, the WagonR EV is only expected to hit India street no earlier than the second half of 2020.