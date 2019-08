04 / 6

Made in India from 1983 to 1989, Yamaha RD 350 is by far the first performance motorcycle ever to have graced the Indian motorcycle market. It came with a 349cc two-stroke, parallel-twin, air-cooled engine. While the RD350 was a great hit around the world, the version that came to India did not feature the 10.5-inch disc brake, which made it difficult for it to stop from 140 kph. And soon the RD moniker was mocked as 'Rapid Death'. Yamaha eventually stopped its production as the emission norms were tightened. Today, it is a collector's motorcycle, with enthusiasts willing to pay five times over its original price. (Image: TeamBHP)