2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo: One of the fastest SUVs in segment

In this feature brought to you by Hyundai, we show you how the 2020 Hyundai Creta with a turbocharged 1.4 L petrol engine has transformed into a fun to drive vehicle. With a dual-clutch transmission, segment-first paddle shifters and driving modes the new Hyundai Creta screams performance right from the word go. Check out the video to see what the new 2020 Hyundai Creta is capable of.