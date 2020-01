01 / 5

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is likely to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020. The Chinese-spec iteration of the same has already been launched. The test mule of the next-generation Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing on India roads several times in the recent past. It is likely that Hyundai will launch the new Creta within a couple of months after the Auto Expo. The new Creta will have a completely revised exterior and interior design.