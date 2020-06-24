01 / 6

Honda City has been quite the popular one throughout its generations, of which it has seen many. After plenty of scoops and speculations, Honda just recently confirmed that the production of the 2020 model has begun and that it will launch in July. A lot has changed in the sedan segment since its previous generation was launched, so how does Honda plan to keep up? As it turns out the new 2020 Honda City has long list of fresh features to boast and a fresh new design as well.