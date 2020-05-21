01 / 7

Hyundai India recently launched the 2020 Verna which is now the only Internet-connected mid-size sedan in the country. It'll come with three engine options and a total of nine variants. Prices start from Rs 9,30,585 (ex-showroom) and extend to Rs 15,09,900 (ex-showroom). The car has been updated inside and out with the addition a long list of features, several of which are segment-first.