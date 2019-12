01 / 10

The 2020 Audi A6 was launched in India a couple of months ago. Prices for this luxury sedan starts from Rs 54.20 lakh for the base Premium Plus variant and goes all the way up to Rs 59.20 lakh for the range-topping Technology trim. At the moment, the new Audi A6 is available with just a petrol engine under its hood. As before, this luxury sedan continues to compete with the likes of BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XF.