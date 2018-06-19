2018 Suzuki Jimny unveiled in official images: Maruti Gypsy replacement?

Suzuki Global has revealed official images of the new Jimny before its formal unveil in Japan on 5 July. While the 2019 Suzuki Jimny has been spied a number of times, we now get a clear view of the car confirming all what had been anticipated through the images that leaked as well. Some are calling it a baby G-Wagon and it does look like a compact and capable SUV.
This is the 4th generation of Suzuki Jimny, which has been developed with feedback from Jimny owners. It is speculated that the Jimny will be powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet engine and the brand’s 1.2-litre petrol could also be an options. It will likely not get a diesel option.
The insides of the new Suzuki Jimny are more upclass than before and may have been borrowed from the new Suzuki Swift. The cabin will come with modern features such as a touchscreen infotainment and steering wheel mounted controls.
2019 Suzuki Jimny continues to retain its boxy design, much like the Mercedes-Benz G-class. It is expected to be less of a mainstream product (compared to the likes of Vitara Brezza), and will focus more on off-road performance.
New Suzuki Jimny will come in eight colour options. Pictured here are Kinetic Yellow, Brisk Blue Metallic, Chiffon Ivory Metallic, Jungle Green, Silky Silver Metallic and Superior White. Besides these, it will also be available in Bluish Black Pearl 3 and Medium Gray. There is so far no word on whether the Jimny will make its way to India, but if it does, it will be a viable replacement for Maruti Gypsy.
