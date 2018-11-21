06 / 6

In comparison to the all-black interiors on the Tata Tiago, the dual tone finish on the Santro looks up-market and premium. While the Tata gets red accents to keep things lively, it still does not match the finesse of the Santro's interiors. In totality, Santro wins this one on account of being a newer car once the Tiago gets an update it should find itself at part with the Hyundai!