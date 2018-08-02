01 / 7

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza belong to two different segments but have been among the top selling SUVs in the country. Vitara Brezza is sub-4-meter compact SUV and is available only with a diesel engine option while 2018 Hyundai Creta is available on both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the SUVs get a decent cabin as per its price and here's a detailed comparision between the interiors of Creta and Vitara Brezza.