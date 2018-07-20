2018 Honda Jazz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20 interiors compared: Which cabin is better and why?

The 2018 Honda Jazz has been launched in India and the battle in the premium hatch space has heated up once again. In this detailed image gallery, we compare the interiors of three cars namely Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. In the next few slides, you will go through multiple elements inside the cabin of the three cars and how are they different from one other.
The top variants of all three cars, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and the new Honda Jazz gets steering mounted controls and a round steering. Digital instrument cluster and cruise control are also available on top-trims.
All three cars have a different colour scheme inside the cabin. From beige on the honda jazz to the all-black on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and dual tone finish on the Hyundai i20. The finishing is premium with decent quality of plastics used on the dashboard. Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 has more space on the rear seat.
On the new 2018 Honda Jazz, the company has added the new Digipad 2.0 which now supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto at par of its arch rivals Baleno and i20. All three cars get voice recognition and in-built navigation.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and 2018 Honda Jazz gets the option of CVT gearbox on the petrol variants.
In terms of safety, all three cars get airbags at the front that make them safe in this regard. The layout can be seen here in the image.
