2018 Ferrari SP38 in Images: This is the Ferrari that you can’t buy with all the money in the world, here’s why!

Ferrari have just showcased a new car, they are calling it the SP38 and the car itself was so good that Ferrari literally broke the mould after they built it. Inspired by the ultra iconic F40 and 308 GT Berlinetta, the SP38 is built on the 488 GTBs platform making it the second 488 special edition this year. Except this one is in limited numbers, and that number is one.
What you see when you look at the design of the SP38, is a drastic contrast from the 488 GTB that it was based on. All of which was done using parts that were already homologated so as to keep costs low and maintain the production timeline for this bespoke masterpiece.
In case, your checking your bank balance, don’t bother. This one off SP38 is already spoken for, in fact the very special Ferrari customer worked with Ferrari on the car from the beginning, collaborating on its design and specific purpose driven features. The project took over 18 months to complete, although Ferrari say timelines for these projects can vary drastically.
The driving force for the SP 38 is derived from an engine shared with the 488 GTB, namely a twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 likely making the same 670hp and 760Nm. While no official claims of the performance have been made by the brand we expect it to match, if not best the 3.0 second 0-100 going all the way to 330 kmph.
The SP38 is likely to go on public display at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, later this week. Considering the extreme caution with which Ferrari is keeping its owner anonymous, one must wonder whether it will be its first and last it meets the public.
New Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: India’s first war inspired bike and its World War II connect
Race 3: Exotic cars used in Salman Khan starrer include Ferrari, McLaren, Bugatti and lots more
10 weird motorcycle world records: World’s longest bike is a Bajaj Discover and 2 more Indians here!
Royal Enfield KX in pictures: 1140cc V-Twin, gear shifts by hand and classic looks from pre-war era