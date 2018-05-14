10 weird motorcycle world records: World’s longest bike is a Bajaj Discover and 2 more Indians here!

It must feel special holding a world record, knowing that your record makes you unique out of the 7.6 billion people in the world. Turns out, people are willing to go to extreme lengths to get their names etched in history. Some of them used motorcycles, and how! These aren't the regular 'fastest motorcycle' records, these are mostly 'nobody else has done it, so why not'.
Longest motorcycle: 'Longest' motorcycle related records are mostly about the longest distance ridden or longest wheelie or longest stoppie, but Bharatsihn Parmar had a different idea – he entered the world record books with the longest motorcycle on the planet. A 54-foot long bike! Now that's wheelbase that is of no use whatsoever. (Image: guinnessworldrecords)
Fastest speed dragged behind a motorcycle: While it may sound like a pointless thing to do but it does involve some level skill, which you won't be using unless you're a stunt double in Hollywood. Gary Rothwell had a Suzuki Hayabusa drag him at speeds up to 250 km/h for his Guinness World Record. Rothwell achieved the feat by wearing a pair of boots with 2 mm-thick titanium soles. (Image: guinnessworldrecords)
Farthest distance ridden on a 49cc scooter: This one's less crazy than the others on this list, but then we wonder why would anyone do it. Using a tiny 49cc scooter for doing grocery runs is alright but riding it 1883 km from Portland, Oregon to Los Angeles, California! On June 14, 2014, Lloyd Weema made America proud. (Image for representational purpose)
Heaviest motorcycle carried up and down a staircase: Hard to imagine how did someone come up with this world record attempt, but Montystar Agarawal did. On June 21, 2014, he carried a 110 kg bike up and down eight stairs. Until someone does the same with an Indian Roadmaster, Montystar's stays safe.
Longest office chair train towed by a motorcycle: First of all, are office chairs a thing? They are if there are enough people with enough free time and enough free office chairs. That’s what students from Driestar College in the Netherlands did when, on June 22, 2016, 22 of them lined up a “train” of office chairs which were then pulled, albeit really slowly, by a vintage Yamaha scrambler.
Longest time balancing a motorcycle on head: This record involves a motorcycle, however riding it has got nothing to do with it or even sitting on it. Gerard Jessie from Phillipines holds the record of balancing a small motorcycle on his head. 14.93 seconds. (Image: Record Setter)
Longest ride standing on the seat of a motorcycle: Another of those 'longest' world records, but this one does include riding, but while standing on the seat. On December 5, 2015, Ratnesh Pandey set a new world record when he stood on the seat of his Honda Unicorn for 32.3 km. (Image: guinnessworldrecords)
