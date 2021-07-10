Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

Zypp Electric EV get a digital instrument console, metal bodywork, and the seats can be lifted for crates and bags. It can also be used as a bike taxi. I

Zypp Electric, an EV-based startup in the last-mile delivery segment, has announced that it is set to launch a new electric cargo two-wheeler for last-mile delivery. The manufacturer states that the heavy-duty scooter has been designed for last-mile logistics with a loading capacity of up to 250 kg, adding that the average range of the EV will be about 120 km. The electric scooter will come powered by a 40 Ah battery capacity and a portable pack.

Initially, it will be launched in the Delhi-NCR region. The startup states that the EV will be most suitable for transporting crates, pet bottles, cylinders, heavy load shipments, groceries, large food bags, e-commerce bulk shipments, etc., and hence makes a choice for e-commerce, grocery and B2B delivery companies.

It gets a digital instrument console, metal bodywork, and the seats can be lifted crates and bags. It can also be used as a bike taxi. It will get IoT-enabled features to track vehicles and batteries and drivers.

“After spending 3 years in the logistics segment, we did a lot of research on what will work in India. Post that, we designed something unique and started speaking to many OEMs in the process to make something exclusive. We are extremely happy to launch India’s first heavy-duty electric 2-wheeler in cargo segment with a loading capacity of 250 kg,” Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric, said.

“This is an exclusive product with a strong OEM tie-up. It will offer an easy ride experience combined with a design sensibility that adapts to varied cargo requirements. With its durability and unique design, the after-sales service will be available all across the operational cities. Soon we’ll launch this on an EMI ownership plan too.”

