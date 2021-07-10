Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

Zypp Electric EV get a digital instrument console, metal bodywork, and the seats can be lifted for crates and bags. It can also be used as a bike taxi. I

By:July 10, 2021 6:55 PM

Zypp Electric, an EV-based startup in the last-mile delivery segment, has announced that it is set to launch a new electric cargo two-wheeler for last-mile delivery. The manufacturer states that the heavy-duty scooter has been designed for last-mile logistics with a loading capacity of up to 250 kg, adding that the average range of the EV will be about 120 km. The electric scooter will come powered by a 40 Ah battery capacity and a portable pack.

Initially, it will be launched in the Delhi-NCR region. The startup states that the EV will be most suitable for transporting crates, pet bottles, cylinders, heavy load shipments, groceries, large food bags, e-commerce bulk shipments, etc., and hence makes a choice for e-commerce, grocery and B2B delivery companies.

It gets a digital instrument console, metal bodywork, and the seats can be lifted crates and bags. It can also be used as a bike taxi. It will get IoT-enabled features to track vehicles and batteries and drivers.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

“After spending 3 years in the logistics segment, we did a lot of research on what will work in India. Post that, we designed something unique and started speaking to many OEMs in the process to make something exclusive. We are extremely happy to launch India’s first heavy-duty electric 2-wheeler in cargo segment with a loading capacity of 250 kg,” Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric, said.

“This is an exclusive product with a strong OEM tie-up. It will offer an easy ride experience combined with a design sensibility that adapts to varied cargo requirements. With its durability and unique design, the after-sales service will be available all across the operational cities. Soon we’ll launch this on an EMI ownership plan too.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari