Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

Zoomcar, ETO Motors partnership enabled platform will focus on the deployment of electric vehicles in three-, four-, and two-wheeler segments for first-mile, last-mile, intracity passenger, and goods movement across India.

ETO Motors’ electric three-wheeler

Zoomcar, a subscription-based car rental provider, has announced signing an agreement with Hyderabad-based ETO Motors, an electric mobility solutions & services company, to provide platform services for ETO’s electric, shared 3-wheeler business. Under the agreement, Zoomcar will provide ETO Motors with access to its proprietary tech stack building a consumer base for electric vehicles. ETO Motors will own and operate electric three-wheelers for shared first-mile and last-mile passenger commute as well as goods movement within the cities.

Zoomcar and ETO Motors partnership aims to address the first and last-mile opportunities across India, along with providing mobility to intracity passengers and goods movement through electric vehicles.

With this co-branded platform, ETO Motors plans to introduce a fleet of smart electric vehicles and strengthen its clean mobility solution offering. The platform will deploy electric three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers first-mile, last-mile, intracity passenger, and goods movement across India.

Through this partnership with ETO Motors, Zoomcar aims to leverage its AI-based platform to enable large fleet operators to better manage their assets through greater vehicle safety and lower total operating cost, Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoomcar, said.

Zoomcar’s contribution will be in the form of its technology, including apps for customers and drivers combined with the experience of managing large scale mobility solutions.ETO will own and operate state of the art electric vehicles to deliver seamless mobility to customers. The next phase of collaboration between the respective companies with respect to the development of the co-branded digital platform will undoubtedly mark a significant step forward for the industry, Biju Mathew, CEO, ETO Motors, said.

Zoomcar also introduced a driver score tech stack, an AI-powered algorithm with machine learning capabilities that rates the driver’s performance on a scale of 0-100. The driver score tracks the condition of the vehicle, the driving style of the customer, and the real-time critical events impacting the vehicle health.

