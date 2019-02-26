Zero SR/F electric motorcycle: 200 kmph top speed, 320 km range and fast charging like smartphone!

The newly unveiled Zero SR/F aims to take on some petrol running middleweights in the segment and you will be amazed by what all it has to offer. To start with, the electric streetfighter can charge up to 95 percent in just one hour which is almost similar to that of your smartphone. The new Zero SR/F electric motorcycle presents a perfect combination of sporty and appealing styling, amazing performance and modern electronics. The new Zero SR/F gets a ZF75-10 motor that is paired with a ZF 14.4 Lithium-ion battery. The motor is good for developing a maximum power output of 80 kW while the peak torque is rated at 190 Nm. The motorcycle offers a generous range of up to 320 km, with the Zero's Power Tank. The electric streetfighter comes with four riding modes namely street, sport, eco and rain. Depending on the mode, the throttle response and power delivery gets altered to suit different conditions. Furthermore, there are 10 programmable custom modes on offer as well.

The motorcycle also gets a full LCD instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity and the rider can keep a track of all the necessary information of his or her motorcycle. The Zero SR/F gets an advanced electronics package that steps up the safety quotient of this electric bike. To start with, the SR/F comes with Bosch Motorcycle Stability Control that includes features like traction control, drag torque control and cornering brake control. Zero says that the SR/F is the first ever fully IOT connected bike. The rider is able to change the performance parameters of the motorcycle remotely and the company is also able to send over-the-air updates to the motorcycle.

The new Zero SR/F will cost you 17,990 GBP to own that translates to Rs 16.80 lakh. Currently, there is no information available as to when or not this motorcycle will make it to Indian shores. However, looking at the premium price tag, it is highly unlikely that the Zero SR/F will be launched in India anytime soon. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more!