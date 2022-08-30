Zenvo to get a new V12-engined hybrid hypercar in 2023

This year, Zenvo has confirmed it will be based from an exclusive private home in The Quail Lodge estate in Monterey for the extent of Car Week.

Zenvo is confirmed to attend and exhibit at events during the upcoming Car Week in Monterey, California as part of its USA tour. The Danish hypercar manufacturer will present from a private house within The Quail Lodge resort for the duration of Car Week, and headline Exotics on Broadway on 20 August from 1-6pm with two show and demonstration TSR-S’.

The upcoming Monterey Car Week draws the most exclusive cars, collectors and enthusiasts together. This year, Zenvo has confirmed it will be based from an exclusive private home in The Quail Lodge estate in Monterey for the extent of Car Week, hosting customer viewings and vehicle orientations of two TSR-S’, following its successful display at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Excitingly, the global commercial team is also thrilled to confirm that guests will have exclusive access to a private preview of digital designs for a brand-new project, as well as being accompanied by the commercial and sales team, on hand to discuss any enquiries and customer interests throughout the event.

Alongside hosting from its private, invite-only home at The Quail Lodge estate, Zenvo will be attending stand-out events, including headlining the must-attend Exotics on Broadway spectacle on 20 August from 1-6pm. Presenting two striking TSR-S’ at the event, Zenvo will be supported by its dealer network, managed by Jens Sverdrup, Zenvo’s chief commercial officer and chairman of the board, and Pushkar Godambe, sales director.

Jens Sverdrup, Zenvo’s chief commercial officer and chairman of the board, said: “Monterey Car Week is, to some, the pinnacle of the annual automotive calendar, and there’s no better place to be this month [August] than the scenic Monterey Peninsula. Following our [Zenvo’s] presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed [in June] it’s great to be confirming our participation during Car Week in the USA; arguably a highlight of our USA tour, which started in the Spring of this year.