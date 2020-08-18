Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

In the first phase, 200 Yulu vehicles will be available at 20 Yulu Zones within the integrated township in Gurugram. Yulu will deploy close to 500 vehicles in the city by early 2021.

Yulu, an e-mobility service provider, today announced a partnership with the Vatika Group – a Gurugram-based leading real estate developer. Yulu services will be available within Vatika’s residential and integrated townships in Gurugram. Vatika townships are designed to accommodate commercial spaces that offer several modern amenities. In the first phase, 200 electric two-wheelers – Yulu Miracle – have been deployed in the township and the company plans to double its fleet size in the city by early 2021. Yulu Miracle is a battery-powered, lightweight and compact two-wheeler that needs no registration or driving licence for operation.

Due to the pandemic, traveling for work and leisure has changed. We are proud to collaborate with Vatika Group for a common vision of better first and last-mile connectivity, and improving air quality. Citizens’ safety is our topmost priority and we are privileged to be able to serve citizens in Gurugram during the ongoing corona crisis, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder – Yulu & Green Entrepreneur, said.

Yulu states that through this partnership, it aims to also provide citizens of Gurugram with a safe and simple mode of commuting during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Yulu vehicles are sanitised several times in a day through a WHO-recommended sanitiser and the last-sanitised timestamp is shown to the users on the Yulu app. Further, the company has installed Yulu-MAX, the in-house-designed battery-charging station across Vatika Townships, to offer users a seamless experience. Yulu services will be further extended to all the commercial buildings across Gurugram.

