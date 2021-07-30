Yulu launches DEX electric scooter with 60-km range for last-mile delivery

Yulu states that the Yulu DEX has been specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the gig workers. It is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40%.

Yulu, an e-mobility service provider, today announced the launch of Yulu DEX, an electric scooter last-mile purposes of delivering food, grocery and medicine. The company states that it has partnered with several food/goods delivery providers to deploy up to 10,000 Yulu DEX across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi in the first phase by December 2021.

The company states that the Yulu DEX has been specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the gig workers. It is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40%. Being a zero-emission vehicle, Yulu DEX would also contribute to the reduction of air pollution.

Yulu DEX Specifications:

Range: 60 km per charge

Battery: Lithium-Ion

Max Speed: 25 kph

Driving License not required

Luggage carrying capacity – 12 kg

Suitable for delivery of food, grocery, and medicine

The EV service provider is present across the country in various metro cities and offers the convenience of last-mile connectivity while promising an emissions-free commute on the Miracle electric two-wheeler. Yulu is now in the midst of expansion, geographically and also, a new EV built by Bajaj Auto that is set to join its fleet. The company will also increase its current fleet of 10,000 to 50,000 units by the end of this year.

Besides the last-mile delivery scooter, Yulu is looking to further expand its product portfolio to five-six products that would serve varying purposes. For example, EVs last-mile connectivity in the city, e-scooters for college campus usage, etc.

