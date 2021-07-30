Yulu launches DEX electric scooter with 60-km range for last-mile delivery

Yulu states that the Yulu DEX has been specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the gig workers. It is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40%.

By:July 30, 2021 2:51 PM

Yulu, an e-mobility service provider, today announced the launch of Yulu DEX, an electric scooter last-mile purposes of delivering food, grocery and medicine. The company states that it has partnered with several food/goods delivery providers to deploy up to 10,000 Yulu DEX across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi in the first phase by December 2021.

The company states that the Yulu DEX has been specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the gig workers. It is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40%. Being a zero-emission vehicle, Yulu DEX would also contribute to the reduction of air pollution.

Also read: Yulu to deploy Bajaj-built electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

Yulu DEX Specifications:

Range: 60 km per charge

Battery: Lithium-Ion

Max Speed: 25 kph

Driving License not required

Luggage carrying capacity – 12 kg

Suitable for delivery of food, grocery, and medicine

The EV service provider is present across the country in various metro cities and offers the convenience of last-mile connectivity while promising an emissions-free commute on the Miracle electric two-wheeler. Yulu is now in the midst of expansion, geographically and also, a new EV built by Bajaj Auto that is set to join its fleet. The company will also increase its current fleet of 10,000 to 50,000 units by the end of this year.

Besides the last-mile delivery scooter, Yulu is looking to further expand its product portfolio to five-six products that would serve varying purposes. For example, EVs last-mile connectivity in the city, e-scooters for college campus usage, etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Upcoming two-wheelers in August: Two Royal Enfields, two new electric scooters & more

Upcoming two-wheelers in August: Two Royal Enfields, two new electric scooters & more

Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

With the new CX variant, the Ace brand is more accessible: Vinay Pathak, Tata Motors

With the new CX variant, the Ace brand is more accessible: Vinay Pathak, Tata Motors

Stewards reject Red Bull's plea: No further investigation into Hamilton, Verstappen British GP crash

Stewards reject Red Bull's plea: No further investigation into Hamilton, Verstappen British GP crash

Toyota Innova Crysta to get pricer: Costs more by this much and why

Toyota Innova Crysta to get pricer: Costs more by this much and why

Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels