Year-end discounts on Odysse electric two-wheelers: Save this much on Racer, Racer Lite and Evoqis!

It has to be noted that the year-end discounts for Odysse Racer, Racer Lite electric scooters and Evoqis electric bike started yesterday and is valid only till 31st December, 2020.

By:Updated: Dec 24, 2020 1:46 PM

 

Odysse electric vehicles has announced some year-end discounts on its electric scooters – Racer and Racer Lite along with its electric bike – Evoqis. In order to be precise, the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of Racer and Racer Lite electric scooters. With the latest price revision, the said models will now be available for a price of Rs 56,500 and Rs 67,500 respectively. On the other hand, the brand is also offering a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on its Evoqis electric motorcycle after which, the said model can now be purchased for a price of Rs 1.45 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Ahmedabad. It has to be noted that the aforementioned year-end discount offer started yesterday and is valid only till 31st December, 2020.

Also Read Odysse Evoqis review: First fully-faired electric sportsbike in India and with a reverse gear!

That said, if you are planning to buy an Odysse electric two-wheeler, now is the best time to do so in order to save some cash. Now, to give you a brief of the vehicles. While the Odysse Racer electric scooter comes with a lead-acid battery, the Racer Lite gets a lithium-ion one. That said, there is a difference in charging time as well. While the Racer Lite can be charged in around 3.5 hours, the Racer takes around 5 hours to get completely charged. Both electric scooters get bits like USB charging, keyless entry, anti-acceleration lock, and a handbrake.

On the other hand, the Odysse Evoqis electric motorcycle comes with a 4.32 kWh lithium-Ion battery and offers a maximum range of 140km. The electric bike can hit a top speed of 80kmph. Key features include four riding modes, anti-theft lock, keyless start and the battery on this one can be charged up to 100 percent in 6 hours. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

