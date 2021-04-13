Yamaha’s new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

As per the company, the main feature of this newly developed electric motor is its compact construction, all thanks to which the mechanical and electrical components are treated as a single entity.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd has announced that it has developed a high output electric motor. The said unit is aimed at use in hyper-EV models and other offerings in the high-output mobility segment. Moreover, the company announced that it will begin accepting orders for prototype development starting this month only. Since the year 2020, Yamaha Motor has been accepting commissions for developing prototype electric motors (35–200 kW) for automobiles and also, other mobility applications. In addition to this, the company has now developed a new unit with a maximum power output in the 350 kW or 469 hp class and the same has an operating voltage of 800V. The new electric motor by the company is intended for installation and use in hyper-EVs and other high output applications.

As per the company, the main feature of this newly developed electric motor is its compact construction, all thanks to which the mechanical and electrical components are treated as a single entity and the gear and inverter have been integrated into one unit. The new motor has been developed in anticipation of the installation and use of multiple units on a single vehicle. Regarding the commissioned prototype development, Yamaha says that it will be leveraging its production technology and know-how in the casting, machining and also assembly fields that give it the flexibility to adapt to the needs of motorcycles and its numerous other products, its prototyping equipment and facilities and more.

This will ensure the development of prototype motors tailoring to the specific requirements of clients in a short period. Yamaha Motor has plans to exhibit the 350 kW class electric motor and its other electric motor prototypes at the upcoming Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 Yokohama that is scheduled from 26th May to 28th May 28, 2021. Stay tuned with us for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

