Xiaomi Ninebot C30: An electric scooter that’s cheaper than a OnePlus Nord smartphone!

Yes, dirt cheap electric scooters have been rolling out in the Chinese market for quite some time now and this time Xiaomi has done it yet again! The electronics major has introduced a new electric scooter by the name Ninebot C30 and the same was priced at even lesser than a OnePlus Nord smartphone that has been launched in India recently. In order to be precise, the Xiaomi Ninebot C30 electric scooter was priced at an introductory figure of 2,000 yuan that translates to close to Rs 21,000 as per the Indian currency keeping in mind the current exchange rates. However, since the time of the launch of this electric scooter, the prices have been raised to 3,599 yuan or close to Rs 38,000. Needless to say, the solid price point will certainly work in the Chinese market and hence, should attract a lot of customers. Now, coming to the specifications and performance figures of the Xiaomi Ninebot electric scooter. The EV can reach a top speed of 25 kmph and the owner doesn’t require a license to ride it.

When it comes to range, the electric scooter can cover a total of 35 km on a single full charge. The battery on this one is removable and weighs 6 kg. Xiaomi Ninebot C30 electric scooter comes to a halt with the help of a disc brake upfront along with a rear drum brake. Reportedly, the EV will be launched in US and European markets soon. The C30 can be a hit in many markets, all thanks to its low price point and also the fact that with the ongoing pandemic and financial crunch, a lot of customers are looking for cheaper mobility and reliable alternatives.

India launch of the Xiaomi Ninebot C30 is quite uncertain at the moment. However, since the brand offers a wide range and smartphones and electronics in the Indian market, it might be just a matter of time before you can see Xiaomi electric scooters running on Indian roads. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

