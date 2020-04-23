Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi 1S electric scooter weighs just 12.5kg, which is all thanks to the extensive use of aircraft-grade aluminium alloy.

April 23, 2020

Yes, the headline is not clickbait and you read that absolutely right! Xiaomi has launched a new electric scooter and this one is called the 1S. Before we get onto its features, the one aspect that will get you amazed is its pricing. This one costs almost half of the price of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone. Unlike India, electric scooters are quite popular in China and that is where it has been launched very recently. In order to be specific, the Xioami Mi 1S electric scooter has been priced at CNY 1,999 that translates to just Rs 21,700 as per the Indian currency. The all-electric offering is currently on sale in China across multiple e-commerce platforms. Now, let’s talk about the features of this highly affordable electric scooter.

Well, at this price point, one obviously can’t expect a generous range or mind-boggling numbers in terms of top speed. The Xiaomi Mi 1S electric scooter offers a range of 30km on a single full charge. The scooter gets a DC motor that is reportedly fit for the usage of up to 3,000 hours. In terms of the top speed, the 1S can reach a maximum of 25kmph. The stopping power comes from disc brakes with ABS (Anti-lock braking system). Other prime highlights of the electric scooter include multiple operation modes and this includes energy saving, normal, and sports mode. Moreover, there is a small display at the top that acts like a dashboard and offers necessary information like speed, battery info and if there are any issues with the scooter.

Talking of the kerb weight, this one is quite light with a weight of just 12.5kg. The lightweight is all thanks to the extensive use of aircraft-grade aluminium alloy. The customer can take up to 100kg of load on its footboard. All thanks to its compact size, the Xiaomi Mi 1S is a great option if you are looking for something easy that fits for your quick commutes especially to nearby places. India launch is quite unlikely due to the higher prices with international shipping.

