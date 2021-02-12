World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

Home-grown brand Detel claims that its new electric two-wheeler will be the World’s Most Economical electric vehicle for B2C segment, set to launch in April 2021

Detel today unveiled the ‘Easy Plus’, which it states will be the world’s most economical electric two-wheeler, at India Auto Show 2021 in Mumbai. The brand is all set to launch its new product by April 2021. The Detel Easy Plus electric two-wheeler claims a range of 60 km on a single charge and will come with a 20Ah battery. Homegrown brand Detel promises a disruptive price tag for its new EV set to launch in April. It will be available in four colour variants which include Yellow, Red, Teal Blue, and Royal Blue.

“We have been putting all the efforts to fuel the Electric Vehicles revolution in India. This auto show provided us the best stage to showcase the stunning creations of Detel’s genetics. By supporting the Delhi government’s initiative on Switch Delhi campaign, we have taken a step ahead to boost EV adoption by expanding its product portfolio in order to raise the awareness of EV adoption and help combat the air pollution,” Dr Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel, said.

Besides this, the company is also planning to bring out a commercial e-vehicle- Detel East Loader by the end of year 2021. The brand will also be targetting tier 2 and 3 markets in India.

“Detel Foundation has taken an initiative to provide a tree on the sale of Detel electric vehicles. Under this initiative we will provide a token of appreciation to the customers with a personalized certificate highlighting how their purchase from Detel India has helped to contribute to the #Detelgreenindia initiative,” Gitika Bhatia, Founder, Detel Foundation, said.

“The certificate will also have a Geotag for the tree that has been planted in the name of that customer, which will help them to virtually visit the location of the tree,” she further added

