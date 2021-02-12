World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

Home-grown brand Detel claims that its new electric two-wheeler will be the World’s Most Economical electric vehicle for B2C segment, set to launch in April 2021

By:February 12, 2021 5:16 PM
Detel B2C electric scooter

Detel today unveiled the ‘Easy Plus’, which it states will be the world’s most economical electric two-wheeler, at India Auto Show 2021 in Mumbai. The brand is all set to launch its new product by April 2021. The Detel Easy Plus electric two-wheeler claims a range of 60 km on a single charge and will come with a 20Ah battery. Homegrown brand Detel promises a disruptive price tag for its new EV set to launch in April. It will be available in four colour variants which include Yellow, Red, Teal Blue, and Royal Blue.

“We have been putting all the efforts to fuel the Electric Vehicles revolution in India. This auto show provided us the best stage to showcase the stunning creations of Detel’s genetics. By supporting the Delhi government’s initiative on Switch Delhi campaign, we have taken a step ahead to boost EV adoption by expanding its product portfolio in order to raise the awareness of EV adoption and help combat the air pollution,” Dr Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel, said.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

Besides this, the company is also planning to bring out a commercial e-vehicle- Detel East Loader by the end of year 2021. The brand will also be targetting tier 2 and 3 markets in India.

“Detel Foundation has taken an initiative to provide a tree on the sale of Detel electric vehicles. Under this initiative we will provide a token of appreciation to the customers with a personalized certificate highlighting how their purchase from Detel India has helped to contribute to the #Detelgreenindia initiative,” Gitika Bhatia, Founder, Detel Foundation, said.

“The certificate will also have a Geotag for the tree that has been planted in the name of that customer, which will help them to virtually visit the location of the tree,” she further added

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto