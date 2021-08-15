‘World’s longest range electric scooter’: Simple One launched at Rs 1.10 lakh

The Simple One electric scooter can achieve a top speed of 105 km/h while the 0 to 40 kmph sprint time is also impressive at just 2.95 seconds. All details here.

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV startup today launched its first-ever product in the market, the Simple One electric scooter, at a starting price of Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom, before FAME II subsidy). The electric scooter will be available in 75 cities in 13 states in the next couple of months, the company noted. The highlight of the latest offering in the electric scooter segment is its range – claimed at a massive near 240 km in a single charge. The scooter offers various ride modes that will affect the achievable range depending on the top speed, which is claimed at 105 km/h. It is powered by a 4.8 kWh battery pack which is portable and weighs in at 7 kg, while promising a real-world range of 203 km in Eco mode and 236 km in ‘ideal’ conditions.

The 0-50 km/h sprint time is 3.6 seconds while a 0 to 40 kmph run is an impressive 2.95 seconds. To be offered in four colour options, the scooter has a mid-drive motor along with a portable battery and boasts smart features like a TFT touchscreen instrument screen with navigation on the go, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, geo-fencing, OTA updates, remote telemetry, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), vehicle tracking, vacation mode and the system also gives you details about the nearest fast charger location.

Braking duties are taken care of with the help of a 200 mm disc brake up front along with a 190 mm unit for the rear. Suspension set up comprises of telescopic suspension upfront and a rear monoshock. Thanks to the Simple Loop fast charger, the e-scooter can be charged at the rate of 2.5 km per minute. As already mentioned, the e-scooter will be launched across 13 states in its first phase of launch, and will be followed by the addition of more cities subsequently. The first phase states include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab.

Simple Energy has also finalised company-owned experience centres in cities of the aforementioned states to be able to scale up soon, thus helping in commencing deliveries. Simple Energy is now a three-and-a-half-year-old company. The brand has currently 120 vendors along with 70+ suppliers and has a capacity of 10 lakh units at its Industry 4.0 Factory. Simple Energy says that it is aiming for 300+ charging stations in the coming three to four months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.