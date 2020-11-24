World’s longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

Porsche Taycan has entered the Guinness World Records for the longest drift with an electric vehicle. The scene of the world record was the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Hockenheimring.

A smooth drift is perhaps one of the coolest manoeuvres to pull off in a car and if you manage to do a long one, the spectators go wilder. But we’re not so sure if the enthusiasm would last for over 42 km. Porsche instructor Dennis Retera did 210 laps of a 200 m long drift circle in a Porsche Taycan. In a drift that lasted for 55 minutes, the sideways slide expert set a new Guinness World Record for the longest drift in an electric vehicle. The average speed was 45.6 km/h. The record was achieved with the rear-wheel-drive version of the Taycan, which is already on sale in China.

“When the driving stability programmes are switched off, a powerslide with the electric Porsche is extremely easy, especially of course with this model variant, which is driven exclusively via the rear wheels,” says Dennis Retera. “Sufficient power is always available. The low centre of gravity and the long-wheelbase ensure stability. The precise design of the chassis and steering allows for perfect control at all times, even when moving sideways.”

Also read: Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 – Audi

The attempt took place under the supervision of Guinness World Records official record judge Joanne Brent on the irrigated driving dynamics area of the PEC. Brent has been supervising record attempts of all kinds for Guinness World Records for over five years.

Porsche Taycan, the German manufacturer’s first electric car, also has other records to its name – a 24-hour endurance run over 3,425 km on the high-speed track in Nardò, the best time in its class of 7:42 minutes on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, the 26 sprints from a standing start to 200 km/h at the airfield in Lahr.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.