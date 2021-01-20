World’s largest scooter factory will also be India’s most advanced: Ola-Siemens join hands

Ola claims that its upcoming facility will generate almost 10,000 jobs and with an initial capacity of 2 million units a year, it will be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility.

Ola is prepping up to bring the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility in India. Now very recently, the company has partnered with Siemens and with the said announcement, it is being claimed that the upcoming factory will be India’s most advanced manufacturing facility. Ola has signed an MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu to invest nearly Rs 2,400 crore towards building this facility. The company claims that this facility will generate almost 10,000 jobs, will have an initial capacity of 2 million units a year, and hence, it will be the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility. The said factory will be serving as Ola’s global manufacturing hub catering to its Indian customers along with key markets across Europe, UK, Latin America and ANZ.

To be built on Industry 4.0 principles, the upcoming Ola facility will have around 5,000 robots and the company will have access to Siemens’ integrated Digital Twin design and manufacturing solutions to digitalize and validate product and production ahead of actual operations. Moreover, the upcoming Ola factory will be AI-Powered with Ola’s proprietary AI Engine and tech stack deeply integrated into every aspect of the manufacturing process, continuously self-learning and optimising every aspect of the manufacturing process. The entire material handling at this factory will also be fully automated for maximum efficiency. From materials movement inside the factory, to storage, the finished scooter rolling off the production lines and being loaded onto trucks, everything will be fully automated.

Speaking on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola said that Ola is delighted to partner with Siemens to build the most advanced manufacturing facility in India and this will be Ola’s global hub and will set a benchmark in quality, scale and efficiency, demonstrating India’s capability to build world class cutting edge products. He adds that Ola looks forward to bringing this factory online in the coming months and putting its products in the hands of customers.

