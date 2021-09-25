World’s highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

The said charging station is located at Hotel Dayzor and the same is ready to charge all electric scooters and cars.

Pune-based start-up goEgoNetwork has installed Bharat AC and Dual Socket Type 2 chargers at Kaza, Spiti Valley, making it the world’s highest EV charging station situated at an altitude of 3,800m. The #mission0emission ride was launched from Manali to Kaza with two TVS iQube Electric scooters in order to celebrate World Zero-Emission Day on September 21, 2021. goEgo collaborated with TVS to promote the EV infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh as a part of which, iQube electric scooters were ridden by Maanvi Rawlley, Marketing Communication Specialist at goEgoNetwork, and Pratiksha Das, motorcycle influencer from Mumbai. The ride saw the two women bikers ride the electric scooters through the Manali-Kaza route passing over the Kunzum-La pass.

In sync with the government’s vision of becoming a 100% EV nation by 2030, and the aim to encourage EV owners to relish seamless and anxiety-free long-distance travel, goEgoNetwork says that it is committed to set up public charging stations across all popular destinations in the country. Bharat AC and Dual Socket Type 2 chargers have Make-in-India certification and compliance with ARAI and OCA certification and the aforementioned charging station is located at Hotel Dayzor. The same is ready to charge all electric scooters and cars.

The two bikers reached Kaza to inaugurate the EV charging stations installed by goEgoNetwork. Along with the two bikers, Mahender Pratap Singh, SDM Kaza, inaugurated the charging station. Speaking on the achievement, Dheeman Kadam, CO-Founder & CMO, goEgoNetwork said that the adoption of electric vehicles is growing in India, and a strong network of charging stations is required for a rapid transition to electric mobility. He said that the company’s objective is to provide the best charging experience for everyone who wants to participate in this sustainable change and while goEgoNetwork is excited about the installation of the charging station on one of the highest motorable roads, it looks forward to installing a lot more in the near future.

