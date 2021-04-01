World’s first driverless electric flying car in India! Ola begins test flights

Going through Bhavish Aggarwal's Twitter feed, we also saw a certain Ather Energy take an arrow straight dig at Ola's April Fool's Day prank.

By:Updated: Apr 01, 2021 2:35 PM

Ola head honcho Bhavish Aggarwal has just tweeted about a brand new electric flying car AitPro which is fully autonomous. The video describing the product and its development stages is rather detailed. So, this electric flying car will need to be charged once after which it’ll charge as it’ll go. It is fully autonomous which means it doesn’t need a driver. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing, which means it doesn’t need a runway. It can do speeds of up 350 km/h which means you’ll never be late. It is super lightweight and does not have any pesky & pointy propeller blades which obviously are a cause for concern. So, it is safe.

Ola has begun test flights of this revolutionary flying car but we now feel that we’re taking this charade too far ahead. Happy April Fool’s Day!

Although if such a product would be a reality, it would solve so much for so many of us. While we are on the path to electrification (much to your delight or dismay), attaining flying technology at par with The Jetsons would take a long time – and that is an understatement.

So, going through Aggarwal’s Twitter feed, we saw a certain Ather Energy take an arrow straight dig at Ola’s April Fool’s Day prank, stating: “Let’s hope Ola’s electric scooters aren’t as dated as their April fools attempts.” Ouch!

On a more serious note, Ola is set to roll out its first electric scooter soon, for which it has set up the world’s largest scooter factory in Krishangiri, Tamil Nadu. The scooter with a claimed range of 240 km is expected to launch later this year.

