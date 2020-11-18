World’s fastest electric bike Voxan Wattman beats 1000 cc superbikes with 408 kmph top speed

The astonishing performance of the Voxan Wattman is all thanks to the impressive mechanicals fitted inside the electric bike, talking of which, the electric motor is good for producing 362 hp of power while the 15.9kWh battery pack weighs 140kg, with the bike tipping the scales at at 336kg.

Electric bikes are the future and in case you have been wondering that the title for the world’s fastest bike will forever be retained by an ICE powered bike, well, you need to give your thoughts a shuffle! French manufacturer Voxan had unveiled its first-ever electric cruiser ‘Wattman’ a few months back and the bike blew everyone away with its blistering performance. At the same time, the company had also taken the wraps off a special version of the Wattman designed to break land speed records. And now, delivering on the intentions, the Wattman has managed to create as many as 11 new world speed records at the Châteauroux airfield in France. The all-electric bike managed to achieve this between October 30 and November 1.

The records were made by six-time world champion Max Biaggi. Out of all the records, under the ‘partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300 kilos’ class, the Wattman all-electric cruiser reached a top speed of 366.94kmph. With this, the Wattman shattered the previous record of the Mobitec EV-02A bike by an impressive 37.94kmph. In another attempt, the Wattman achieved a top speed of 408 kmph making it the fastest all-electric bike on the planet.

What’s even more exciting is the fact that the Wattman did manage to break the top speed record of the Kawasaki Ninja H2R that clocked 400 kmph. The astonishing performance of the Voxan Wattman is all thanks to the impressive mechanicals fitted inside the electric bike, talking of which, the electric motor is good for producing 362 hp of power while the 15.9kWh battery pack weighs 140kg, with the bike tipping the scales at 336kg. It looks like Voxan isn’t quite satisfied with these numbers as by the end of 2022, the company is looking to hit an average speed of 400kmph on a longer course with the Wattman electric bike.

