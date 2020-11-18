World’s fastest electric bike Voxan Wattman beats 1000 cc superbikes with 408 kmph top speed

The astonishing performance of the Voxan Wattman is all thanks to the impressive mechanicals fitted inside the electric bike, talking of which, the electric motor is good for producing 362 hp of power while the 15.9kWh battery pack weighs 140kg, with the bike tipping the scales at at 336kg.

By:Updated: Nov 18, 2020 2:12 PM

 

Electric bikes are the future and in case you have been wondering that the title for the world’s fastest bike will forever be retained by an ICE powered bike, well, you need to give your thoughts a shuffle! French manufacturer Voxan had unveiled its first-ever electric cruiser ‘Wattman’ a few months back and the bike blew everyone away with its blistering performance. At the same time, the company had also taken the wraps off a special version of the Wattman designed to break land speed records. And now, delivering on the intentions, the Wattman has managed to create as many as 11 new world speed records at the Châteauroux airfield in France. The all-electric bike managed to achieve this between October 30 and November 1.

The records were made by six-time world champion Max Biaggi. Out of all the records, under the ‘partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300 kilos’ class, the Wattman all-electric cruiser reached a top speed of 366.94kmph. With this, the Wattman shattered the previous record of the Mobitec EV-02A bike by an impressive 37.94kmph. In another attempt, the Wattman achieved a top speed of 408 kmph making it the fastest all-electric bike on the planet.

What’s even more exciting is the fact that the Wattman did manage to break the top speed record of the Kawasaki Ninja H2R that clocked 400 kmph. The astonishing performance of the Voxan Wattman is all thanks to the impressive mechanicals fitted inside the electric bike, talking of which, the electric motor is good for producing 362 hp of power while the 15.9kWh battery pack weighs 140kg, with the bike tipping the scales at 336kg. It looks like Voxan isn’t quite satisfied with these numbers as by the end of 2022, the company is looking to hit an average speed of 400kmph on a longer course with the Wattman electric bike.

Are you guys excited? We certainly are! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Simple Energy electric scooter prototype ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Simple Energy electric scooter prototype ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8