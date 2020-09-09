World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS – why we enjoyed driving them

The new lot of electric cars in the country will leave you stunned for choices and the range seems to increase with each new product, thereby letting go of range anxiety.

It is World EV Day, the one wherein we celebrate electric vehicles to the core. Started by the world EV day organisation, it commemorates the fact that EVs have been adopted by millions across the world. Regardless of whether it is a humble scooter or even an autorickshaw, the very point is that it runs on electricity and doesn’t use fossil fuels. We at Express Drives have had the privilege to drive a few of these electric vehicles.  This article will focus on the cars while another interesting read on two-wheelers is on its way as well. No, we aren’t going to talk about infrastructure or the lack of it in the Indian market but instead focus on the EVs’ ease of driving, less environmental guilt and economical in the long run. Go ahead and check the list for yourself to understand what we are talking about.

Tata Nexon EV

At present, one of the most affordable EVs one can buy in the country happens to be the Tata Nexon. One can argue with the fact that the Mahindra eKUV100 is the cheapest but then neither has the company started selling it yet or disclosed much of its features. So, we start with the Nexon. The Nexon EV for that matter has got 125hp power and 245Nm torque going for it. May not sound a lot but this is an EV and all the torque is available right from the word go. 0-100kmph is done in just 9.9 seconds while the claimed range is 312km. Price wise, the Nexon range begins at Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read Tata Nexon EV review

 

MG ZS EV

MG is quite bold in that way. The British carmaker launched its second product in the Indian market, in a niche segment – electric. The MG ZS EV with its comparatively lower price tag, higher warranty and better service prospect attracted buyers. MG has also kitted the car quite well, with connected technology and the likes. The 44.5kWh battery pack makes 141hp of power and 353Nm, promising a range of 340km. 0-100kmph is done in a scant 8.5seconds. The ZS EV makes one forget about range anxiety and given the number of fast chargers MG has put in its dealerships, charging too is taken care of. MG ZS EV price starts from Rs 20.88 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read MG ZS EV review

Hyundai Kona EV

India’s first electric SUV happens to be the Hyundai Kona. It looked like a grown-up hatchback though. However, the luxury aspect is quite high here as well. The Kona feels properly fast and the 39.2kWh li-ion battery makes 136hp and 395Nm. It propels the SUV from 0-100kmph quite quickly and the adrenaline rush is high as well. The claimed range is the loftiest of all the vehicles sold in India right now – 452km. The Hyundai Kona EV price in India starts from Rs 23.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read Hyundai Kona EV review

 

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the range-topper as far as luxury is concerned in this mix. It has got a design that screams SUV while looking cool as well. The SUV also has 80kWh li-ion battery that promises a range of 450+km. The power as well as torque numbers are 408hp and 760Nm. This is also the only SUV here that has power being sent to all four wheels. It is by no means s slouch and the performance is quite enjoyable. While prices aren’t out yet, the launch happening this month, we believe it to be around Rs 1.2 crore, ex-showroom.

Also Read Mercedes-Benz EQC review

 

 

